Spike Lee Says He Still Has 'Questions' About What Happened on 9/11

Spike Lee said he still has “questions” about exactly what happened on 9/11. The New York director — whose new docuseries “NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½” explores New York City’s darkest day and provides access to those involved — said in a new interview with The New York Times that “people [are] going to make up their own mind” about the 2001 terrorist attack and that he thinks people should “decide for themselves.”