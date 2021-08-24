Cancel
Tigers designate Drew Hutchison, reinstate Akil Baddoo from 10-day IL

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 10 days ago
Just a week removed from his 23rd birthday, Akil Baddoo returns to continue what has already been an impressive rookie season. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers have reinstated outfielder Akil Baddoo from the 10-day injured list. Detroit also announced that right-hander Drew Hutchison was designated for assignment, opening up space for Baddoo to rejoin the active roster.

Baddoo hasn’t played since Aug. 10 due to a concussion, as he was first placed on the seven-day concussion IL and was then moved to the normal 10-day IL so he could get a few rehab games under his belt. Just a week removed from his 23rd birthday, Baddoo returns to continue what has already been an impressive rookie season. Originally a second-round pick for the Twins in the 2016 draft, the Tigers selected Baddoo in last December’s Rule 5 Draft, putting him in line to jump from high-A ball in 2019 right to the majors.

The outfielder has wholly embraced the opportunity, hitting .267/.333/.467 with 10 homers and a league-high six triples over 333 plate appearances. Baddoo’s excellent speed has resulted in a .345 BABIP and helped him overcome a lot of soft contact numbers, although he is still a work in progress (-5 Defensive Runs Saved, -4.6 UZR/150) as an outfielder, mostly splitting time between left and center field. Because Baddoo will surely finish the season on the active roster, the Tigers will officially acquire his rights from Minnesota, giving Detroit another intriguing young building block.

Hutchison signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers in the offseason and made two appearances after his contract was selected last week. The righty (who just turned 31 yesterday) posted a 3.00 ERA over two abbreviated starts, tossing six innings and recording four walks against only two strikeouts.

Apart from 42 2/3 innings with the Phillies and Rangers in 2018, Hutchison hadn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2016. A veteran of six MLB seasons overall, Hutchison could get a look from another team seeking pitching depth on the waiver wire, or the Tigers could outright him to Triple-A for their own depth purposes if he clears waivers.

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

