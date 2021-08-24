Majority of UW students, staff vaccinated, survey finds
Two-thirds of University of Wyoming students and nearly 90% of employees say they've been vaccinated against COVID-19, the school said Monday. The results came from an anonymous survey preformed over a five-day testing period that preceded Monday's start of the fall semester. The survey found that a higher percentage of students and staff were vaccinated than what was indicated by self-reporting to the school's Student Health Service and Human Resources.billingsgazette.com
