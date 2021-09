Reese Witherspoon is often on the cover of tabloids that scream unkind, untrue, and downright gross messages about her personal life, but it was the cover of TIME that managed to drive the Morning Show actress to tears. The incident in question came right as Witherspoon was making her most ambitious move yet in regards to her business, and the magazine’s outrageously offensive and sexist coverage of it shocked Witherspoon to her core. She recalled that time in her life during an interview with Kristen Bell on The Good Place actress’ podcast.