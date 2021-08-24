Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Working together to stop elder abuse

By Zach Williams
cityandstateny.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn older woman was sitting in her southern Brooklyn home a few months ago when the telephone rang. The person on the other end told her that she could finally get her computer repaired. All she had to do was print a form with instructions on how to pay. She then took that to her local bank where she asked the teller to wire a five-figure amount to a guy in Thailand. The teller said this was just not possible, so she went to a more obliging branch nearby. She sent additional money the following day, but there was no computer repair coming – certainly not one worth the $50,000 she had wired. It took her a little while to realize that, according to state Sen. Roxanne Persaud of Brooklyn, who relayed her story to City & State. The most her staff could do at this point was help the woman secure her financial information.

www.cityandstateny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Molinaro
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Abuse#Child Welfare#Behind Closed Doors#City State#Weill Cornell Medicine#Office For The Aging#Assembly#Capitol#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy