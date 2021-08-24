Working together to stop elder abuse

An older woman was sitting in her southern Brooklyn home a few months ago when the telephone rang. The person on the other end told her that she could finally get her computer repaired. All she had to do was print a form with instructions on how to pay. She then took that to her local bank where she asked the teller to wire a five-figure amount to a guy in Thailand. The teller said this was just not possible, so she went to a more obliging branch nearby. She sent additional money the following day, but there was no computer repair coming – certainly not one worth the $50,000 she had wired. It took her a little while to realize that, according to state Sen. Roxanne Persaud of Brooklyn, who relayed her story to City & State. The most her staff could do at this point was help the woman secure her financial information.