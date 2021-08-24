Topeka VA ending substance abuse program to focus resources on mental trauma care
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many in the community have expressed concerns that Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neal VA Clinic is ending their substance abuse program. The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System told 13 NEWS that worker shortages have led them to focus on staffing the Stress Disorder Treatment Program. The SDTP, which treats veterans and service-members who experienced military-related trauma, was closed in December due to the issues.www.wibw.com
