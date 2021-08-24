Marilyn Eastman, ‘Night of the Living Dead’ Actress, Dies at 87

On August 25th, 2001, Aaliyah and eight others boarded a small twin-engine plane in the Bahamas. The Cessna was headed to Opa Locka Airport in Florida. The flight was only an hour and twenty minutes, so Aaliyah and the team were eager to get back. They were exhausted after working hard on the “Rock The Boat” video shoot, and Aaliyah wanted to get home to see her mother, who had eye surgery and couldn’t come to the shoot. Aaliyah’s family regularly attended her video shoots and her brother Rashad usually helped with all the decision-making. But this trip was the first trip that none of her family was present.