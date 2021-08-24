Cancel
Marilyn Eastman, ‘Night of the Living Dead’ Actress, Dies at 87

Actress and producer Marilyn Eastman, best known for her role in George Romero’s 1968 horror film “Night of the Living Dead,” died Aug. 22. She was 87. Eastman’s son John Eastman confirmed her death in a Facebook post, writing, “I’m very sad to announce the passing of my mother, Marilyn Eastman on 8/22/21 in Tampa, Florida. I cannot overstate how much she enjoyed the affection and attention shown to her by countless ‘NOLD’ fans, and up until several weeks ago, was planning personal appearances.”

