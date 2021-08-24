Flash Flood Warning issued for Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. .Confidence in routed flow has increased and as a result forecasts have been lowered across the basin. Additional refinements to the forecast are possible. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday, September 10 The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * From Sunday evening to Friday, September 10. * At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening to a crest of 13.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Major Flood Stage. Water affects old U.S. Highway 61 near the river. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water affects many residences along the river. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Water reaches the bottoms of the U.S. Highway 67 bridge decks over the Wapsipinicon backwaters. Water also overtops the floodwall to an establishment near the old U.S. Highway 61 bridge.