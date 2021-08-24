Flash Flood Warning issued for Torrance by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Torrance FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY At 915 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain across south central Torrance County has ended. However, up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly due to runoff. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Torrance County and County Roads 167 and 458. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
