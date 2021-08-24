Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Torrance County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Torrance by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Torrance FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY At 915 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain across south central Torrance County has ended. However, up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly due to runoff. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Torrance County and County Roads 167 and 458. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Torrance County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#County Road#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Barnstable A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 118 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Dennis, or 9 miles northeast of Barnstable, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES, including the following locations... Hyannis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 00:52:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Monmouth FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONMOUTH AND NORTHEASTERN OCEAN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 03:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Coastal DownEast and Interior DownEast Maine., including the following areas, in Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. * Through this evening. * Tropical moisture associated with the Remnants of Ida will bring heavy rainfall to the area. * Rainfall rates will rapidly increase Thursday morning with heavy rain persisting into Thursday afternoon. Rainfall rates will likely exceed 1 inch per hour at times Thursday. Rainfall totals of 2.00 to 4.00 inches are expected from late tonight into late Thursday evening. Locally higher amounts are possible. These rainfall totals and rain rates could lead to flash flooding.
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central and southwest Maine, including the following areas, in south central Maine, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc. In southwest Maine, Coastal Cumberland. * Through this evening. * Widespread rainfall is falling across portions of Maine this morning. Rainfall intensity is highest across coastal counties. Rain will end from west to east later today. Most areas are reporting between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall overnight, with another inch or more possible through midday. * Heavy rain may cause flash flooding over urban and poor drainage areas, along with minor dirt road and culvert washouts. Additionally, sharp rises on small creeks and streams will be possible.
Cumberland County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central and southwest Maine, including the following areas, in south central Maine, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc. In southwest Maine, Coastal Cumberland. * Through this evening. * Widespread rain will continue across the midcoast counties through midday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.
Washington County, MEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Washington, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 09:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Coastal DownEast and Interior DownEast Maine., including the following areas, in Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Washington. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington. * Until 3 PM EDT this afternoon. * Tropical moisture associated with the Remnants of Ida will continue to bring heavy rainfall to the area. * High rainfall rates will continue through early afternoon. Rainfall rates will likely exceed 1 inch per hour at times. Storm total rainfall of 2.00 to 3.50 inches is expected. Locally higher amounts are possible in far eastern Washington county. These rain rates and rainfall totals could lead to flash flooding.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 118 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Dennis, or 9 miles northeast of Barnstable, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES, including the following locations... Hyannis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Monmouth, Western Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 03:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Western Monmouth FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central New Jersey...including the following areas Eastern Monmouth and Western Monmouth. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Flash flooding continues across the watch area from earlier heavy rainfall. Though the heavy rainfall has ended, flooding will still pose a threat for the next few hours.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 709 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 709 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barnstable, Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 447 AM EDT, A cluster of thunderstorms produced flash flooding earlier this morning across the Falmouth to Hyannis corridor. Another cluster of very heavy rainfall will move int the region shortly. This will result in more flash flooding between 5 and 730 am this morning. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Barnstable, Falmouth, Brewster, Marion, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury, Aquinnah, Yarmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee, West Tisbury, Chilmark, Gosnold and Hyannis. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 08:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 800 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Gauges indicate runoff flowing through the Queen Creek is occurring.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 08:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 800 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Gauges indicate runoff flowing through the Queen Creek is occurring.
Hampden County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hampden by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hampden FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR HAMPDEN COUNTY At 142 AM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Palmer, Granby, Southwick, Sturbridge, Monson, Southampton and Hadley. At 118 AM in Southwick Massachusetts, a trained spotter reported that Kine Road is flooded and closed. A Brook is out of its banks and flooding the roadway. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 06:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 800 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence Junction. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Gauges indicate runoff flowing through the Queen Creek is occurring.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barnstable, Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR BARNSTABLE AND DUKES COUNTIES At 447 AM EDT, A cluster of thunderstorms produced flash flooding earlier this morning across the Falmouth to Hyannis corridor. Another cluster of very heavy rainfall will move int the region shortly. This will result in more flash flooding between 5 and 730 am this morning. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Barnstable, Falmouth, Brewster, Marion, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury, Aquinnah, Yarmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee, West Tisbury, Chilmark, Gosnold and Hyannis. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 305 PM MST, Heavy rainfall continues near and south of the Interstage 40 and US 93 interchange. Local ranch roads and low water crossings may be affected by minor flooding. Heed any local road closures. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Mohave County
Litchfield County, CTweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Litchfield The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Housatonic River At Falls Village. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 9:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Thursday was 8.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The water reaches Riverside Road at Kent School and floods the picnic area along Route 7 near Housatonic Meadows. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.6 feet on 04/12/2001. Housatonic River Falls Village Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Thu 9 pm: 8.4 Forecast: Fri 2 am 8.5 Fri 8 am 8.3 Fri 2 pm 8.1 Fri 8 pm 7.9 Sat 2 am 7.6 Sat 8 am 7.3 Sat 2 pm 7.0 Sat 8 pm 6.7 Sun 2 am 6.4 Sun 8 am 6.1 Sun 2 pm 5.9
Clinton County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. .Confidence in routed flow has increased and as a result forecasts have been lowered across the basin. Additional refinements to the forecast are possible. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday, September 10 The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * From Sunday evening to Friday, September 10. * At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening to a crest of 13.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Major Flood Stage. Water affects old U.S. Highway 61 near the river. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water affects many residences along the river. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Water reaches the bottoms of the U.S. Highway 67 bridge decks over the Wapsipinicon backwaters. Water also overtops the floodwall to an establishment near the old U.S. Highway 61 bridge.
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 312 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms have moved east of the warning area which has produced between 3 and 7 inches of rainfall during the last couple of hours. Another area of heavy showers to the west is moving east into the Flash Flood Warning area that could produce another half an inch to one inch of rainfall. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 545 PM EDT this afternoon for Northern Miami-Dade County. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Marlins Park, Downtown Miami and Allapattah. Two right lines on the 836 west before 27th AVE is flooding from the heavy rainfall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy