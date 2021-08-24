Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for North Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1148 PM EDT, Minor flooding is still occurring in the warning particularly near Paulins Kill, therefore the warning has been extended. * For Paulins Kill at Blairstown: At 11:45 PM the stage was 5.24 feet. Flood Stage is 5 feet.alerts.weather.gov
