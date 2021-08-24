The Philadelphia Phillies as Characters from Outer Banks

I went to the Pittsburgh Steelers pre-season home opener on Saturday night. O.K., that’s a mouthful. While I was there, however, I couldn’t have cared less about the game. Don’t get me wrong, I had a blast – Heinz Field is a beautiful stadium, my seats were awesome, and I got to spend a night out with my brother – but something else was on my mind. The Phillies were playing and Aaron Nola was in the midst of a perfect game bid.