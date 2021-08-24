Darlene Charneco’s ‘Symbiosome Schoolhouse’ Hits the Road

For the 10th season of its offsite exhibition series “Parrish Road Show,” the Parrish Art Museum invited East End-based Latinx artist Darlene Charneco (American, b. 1971) to create a site-specific exhibition at Oysterponds Historical Society in Orient, on the North Fork of Long Island. The multi-dimensional installation “Symbiosome Schoolhouse” opens August 28 and extends the artist’s life-long practice of examining human settlements, forms of interaction, and evolution through a biological lens. On view in both the Old Point Schoolhouse and on the Historical Society grounds, the exhibition features newly created works on paper, sculpture, and video, as well as the artist’s signature wall reliefs which she calls “Touchmaps.” The work was largely made while Charneco was in residency at the William Steeple Davis Trust in Orient.