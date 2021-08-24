Cancel
Jesse Metcalfe Explains Why He Chose to Leave ‘Chesapeake Shores’

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Chesapeake Shores. Fans of Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores are mourning a little after the Aug. 22 episode. One of the main characters bid farewell to the show early on in Season 5, and although fans got a little warning, it still stung. So, why did Trace leave Chesapeake Shores? It was ultimately Jesse Metcalfe's choice to walk away.

