Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) for the Hebrew Year 5782 begins at sundown on Monday, September 6 and ends at nightfall on Wednesday, September 8. For those looking to celebrate by letting someone else do the cooking, L&W Market (Almond’s intrepid sister operation) in Bridgehampton is offering Rosh Hashanah to go and will lovingly prepare a whole feast — or pick and choose some of the offerings. Order online by Friday, September 3, and come pick it up at Almond between 2 and 4 p.m. on September 6 or 7. L&W Market will provide super easy heating or cooking directions. Appetizers and platters include smoked bluefish spread, a mezze combo, matzo ball soup, chopped liver. For main dishes, choose from roasted chicken, red wine braised brisket, or braised duck Sephardic style. Sides include classic noodle kugel, Sagaponack baby carrots, sautéed Amagansett greens, rosemary roasted fingerling potatoes and challah bread. And for dessert? How about Milk Pail apple crisp?