Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgehampton, NY

Rosh Hashanah to Go…

By Annette Hinkle
sagharborexpress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) for the Hebrew Year 5782 begins at sundown on Monday, September 6 and ends at nightfall on Wednesday, September 8. For those looking to celebrate by letting someone else do the cooking, L&W Market (Almond’s intrepid sister operation) in Bridgehampton is offering Rosh Hashanah to go and will lovingly prepare a whole feast — or pick and choose some of the offerings. Order online by Friday, September 3, and come pick it up at Almond between 2 and 4 p.m. on September 6 or 7. L&W Market will provide super easy heating or cooking directions. Appetizers and platters include smoked bluefish spread, a mezze combo, matzo ball soup, chopped liver. For main dishes, choose from roasted chicken, red wine braised brisket, or braised duck Sephardic style. Sides include classic noodle kugel, Sagaponack baby carrots, sautéed Amagansett greens, rosemary roasted fingerling potatoes and challah bread. And for dessert? How about Milk Pail apple crisp?

sagharborexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Almond, NY
City
Sundown, NY
City
Montauk, NY
City
Sagaponack, NY
City
Amagansett, NY
City
Bridgehampton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noodle#Cooking#Food Drink#L W Market Lrb#Landwmarket Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy