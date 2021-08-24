Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Headstones found in King George to be moved to Maryland

fredericksburg.today
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadstones found in King George to be moved to Maryland. Dozens of headstones from a historic African American cemetery in DC that were used as erosion control along the Virginia shoreline of the Potomac River are being relocated to a memorial garden in Maryland. Governor Northam and Maryland and DC officials attended a ceremony in Caledon State Park in King George on Monday to mark the transfer of the first 55 headstones from Virginia to Maryland. The grave markers will be part of a memorial garden at National Harmony Memorial Park in Prince George’s County honoring the 37,000 people buried at the original cemetery.

fredericksburg.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
King George, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
King George, VA
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
King George County, VA
Government
County
King George County, VA
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Stuart
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headstones#Erosion Control#Columbian#African Americans#State#Mayorbowser#Govlarryhogan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Will Hollywood abandon Texas over abortion law?

Texas's controversial new abortion law could have a chilling effect on the film industry there, as some Hollywood heavyweights — including Patricia Arquette — call for a boycott of the state. Several entertainers took to social media in the wake of the Supreme Court's refusal in a 5-4 decision on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy