Headstones found in King George to be moved to Maryland. Dozens of headstones from a historic African American cemetery in DC that were used as erosion control along the Virginia shoreline of the Potomac River are being relocated to a memorial garden in Maryland. Governor Northam and Maryland and DC officials attended a ceremony in Caledon State Park in King George on Monday to mark the transfer of the first 55 headstones from Virginia to Maryland. The grave markers will be part of a memorial garden at National Harmony Memorial Park in Prince George’s County honoring the 37,000 people buried at the original cemetery.