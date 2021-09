Principal Brian Harris made the following announcement vis Social Media on Friday (Aug 20, 2021) morning:. "We were alerted by the Health Department that we did have a positive COVID-19 case here at school. We also had another positive case outside of school that involved several students being exposed. We are doing our best to minimize the risk here in our building. We will continue to wipe desks, wear masks properly, social distance, and practice proper hand-hygiene.