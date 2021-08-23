Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

74,500 gallons of wastewater spill into Pinellas County’s Boca Ciega Bay

By Gabe Stern
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rx8Qr_0baoWOzW00
The Treasure Island Causeway, connecting the island to mainland St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG — More than 100,000 gallons of wastewater leaked from a pipe on Sunday morning near the Treasure Island Causeway, 74,500 gallons of which spilled into the Boca Ciega Bay.

The wastewater burst from a decades-old pipe that was located within St. Petersburg’s city limits but owned by St. Pete Beach. The pipe was so old that the city of St. Pete Beach was unaware it existed, St. Pete Beach Public Works Director Mike Clarke said in a phone interview Monday evening.

The wastewater spill was reported to St. Petersburg officials just after 10 a.m. Sunday and lasted until 1:30 p.m., according to a report submitted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The sanitary sewer leak stemmed from a two-inch standpipe that had not been used in decades, Clarke said.

“When you have these older systems that were put in the ground back in the 1950s, and ‘60s, you know, personnel (turns over) and knowledge transfers, sometimes they’re not all that great,” Clarke said. “And the current staff at St. Pete Beach, we did not know that standpipe was even there. Had we known it, we would have had information on it to do maintenance.”

St. Pete Beach is in the midst of an engineering inspection of its wastewater pipes, Clarke said. The engineering firm conducting the inspection had not yet gotten to the pipe that burst.

St. Petersburg crews cleaned up the leak and prevented about 24,000 gallons from reaching the Boca Ciega Bay. They’re currently conducting water testing to gauge the water quality of the bay. “Caution” signs are in the area of the spill, which say that the surface area and surrounding waters “may be impacted by wastewater.”

The water quality tests will take a few days to show results, Clarke said.

The leak occurred at the corner of Central Avenue and 79th Street South, an intersection where utilities owned by St. Petersburg, Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach and Pinellas County are clustered together below the ground. Immediately after the leak, crews did not know who owned the pipe that burst, Clarke said.

The four municipalities were all in contact as crews cleaned up the wastewater.

“We’d like to thank St. Petersburg staff for assisting St. Pete Beach — and assure the public that we’re doing everything we possibly can to prevent these types of incidents in the future, and follow proper reporting and cleanup procedures,” Clarke said.

St. Pete Beach’s wastewater contractor is looking at how to permanently replace the pipe that burst, Clarke said.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Treasure Island, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boca Ciega Bay#Wastewater#St Pete Beach Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Heed this St. Petersburg widow’s warning about COVID | Letters

I was touched reading about the strength and compassion shown by Karen Weiskopf during her spouse’s funeral. I can’t imagine what a painful and trying time this must be for her as she mourns the death of her husband, St. Petersburg police Officer Michael Weiskopf, due to COVID-19. The fact that she used this opportunity not just to mourn the loss of her husband but to try to help others and save lives is extraordinary. The fact that Karen Weiskopf wanted to use her husband’s death as a way to encourage others to get vaccinated speaks so much to her character. Sharing her pain of losing a loved to COVID and having a vaccination tent outside of her husband’s service are true acts of love. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for police officers nationwide during the first half of 2021. We don’t need any more dead police officers. We don’t need any more dead first responders. We don’t need any more preventable deaths period to due COVID. I urge everyone to listen to Karen Weiskopf and to get vaccinated today.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida schools can’t find enough substitute teachers as quarantines rise

The coronavirus is affecting Florida schools in more ways than just masks. Finding people to work — especially when staffers are quarantined — is proving problematic. As Hernando County schools superintendent John Stratton warned this week, “Every day we’re a few people away from a school not being able to teach your kids.” Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news, including school districts’ responses to the Department of Education’s threat over their masking rules.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida school mask mandates grow, despite opposition

Florida school district mask mandates continue to add up in the aftermath of a Leon County court ruling that they’re permissible, despite state plans to fight the verdict and strong parental opposition. The current count has 13 districts requiring doctor’s notes, and several more where parents must submit a form to opt out. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.
PoliticsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The last house in Rosewood may become museum

The house needs a new home. It might someday become a museum, so it can keep sharing its story of slaughter and survival. It’s the last house in what once was Rosewood, a community of 300 people — mostly Black — who lived along State Road 24, the road to Cedar Key.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Cigarette pack leads to arrest in St. Petersburg bank robbery

ST. PETERSBURG — A dropped pack of cigarettes led Pinellas Park police to a suspect in the robbery of a St. Petersburg bank Monday. David Teal, 61, of St. Petersburg, was arrested later that day in the theft of $10,000 from the Chase bank at 1600 Central Ave. Detectives found a pack of cigarettes with Teal’s fingerprints at the bank’s exit, according to an arrest affidavit.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

One Small Act: Repairing violins, one at a time

John Sweeny has been a woodworker for more than 50 years, but these days he’s working on a project that’s truly music to his ears. In collaboration with the Violin Shop in Tampa, the Dunedin-based craftsman is helping recondition violins to give to children. Violins are donated to the shop, where owners Ethan Morency and Dereck Coons try their best to fix and give them out again. Some of the violins require extensive repair, and the shop can’t afford the time to fix them.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida resists federal school recovery money. And fights about masks.

Throughout the pandemic, many Floridians have come to see that local schools represent more than a place for classes. One key role they played was providing meals to children who otherwise might go hungry. That option continues today. But change might be on the way. Read on for the latest on that story, the state’s ongoing school mask battle and more Florida education news.
PetsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets hoping to find forever homes

Martha is a 7-year-old female domestic short haired cat. She’s a very independent girl who likes lounging in high places. She likes to cuddle on the couch and have her butt scratched, but only when she initiates it. She has Feline Leukemia Virus and is looking for a loving home to relax in. For more information, call Friends of Strays at 727-522-6566.

Comments / 0

Community Policy