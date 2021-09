Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has denied to local media that he has a drinking problem – or that he has ever given an interview while under the influence.Interviewed in anticipation of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Mr Giuliani – who is under investigation for his dealings on behalf of Mr Trump and being sued over his false election fraud campaign – projected an avuncular persona when asked how he felt about many Americans’ perception of him.Conceding to NBC New York’s Melissa Russo that he knows people think he has “gone off the rails”, he insisted he...