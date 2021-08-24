Cancel
Chapmanville, WV

Countdown to Kickoff (No. 33): Chapmanville ready for more than five games

By MARK MARTIN
wchstv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPMANVILLE, W. Va. (WCHS-TV) — It wouldn't be until nearly the end of September before the Barker era was officially launched at the Logan County school. "We talk about last year, we may have been the least practiced team in the state of West Virginia. Two-week late start. We played ot first game on two-day notice," said Barker. "We learned a lot as we went last year. It was kind of hard implementing some new things that we wanted to do. Our young group of kids stuck with it."

