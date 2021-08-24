Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southern Bristol by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Plymouth, Bristol and northeastern Newport Counties through 1030 PM EDT At 930 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with heavy rain over Westport and Dartmouth. the storm was moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Local downpours will cause poor visibility for motorists as well as ponding in poor drainage locations. Locations impacted include New Bedford, Fall River, Plymouth, Taunton, Dartmouth, Bridgewater, Middleborough, Easton, Wareham, Norton, Somerset, Fairhaven, Swansea, Tiverton, Westport, East Bridgewater, Raynham, Kingston, Carver and Lakeville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0