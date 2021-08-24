Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for North Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until midnight EDT. * At 932 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated minor flooding along the Paulins Kill in the Blairstown area. The flooding will continue through into this evening. * For Paulins Kill at Blairstown: At 9:15pm the stage was 5.46 feet. Flood Stage is 5 feet.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0