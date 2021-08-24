Cancel
Jacksonville, NC

Health care providers stretched thin, community members hold rally to say thank you

By Amber Lake
WITN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is seeing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, with more than 1,200 new cases reported since last Monday. Because of this, Onslow Memorial Hospital is having trouble with increased demand. So some community members got together Monday to thank health care workers for working tirelessly during the pandemic. The surprise greeting was held during the 7:00 p.m. shift change just outside the hospital.

