Welp...rubber’s about to meet road as the Broncos kick off their 2021 season at UCF in what’s the inaugural game for both the Andy Avalos and Gus Malzahn eras. The Broncos are 5.5 road ‘dogs in this one, so if you’re a gambling type...you know what to do. The game will air about an hour from now on ESPN, which has a nifty affiliate link if you happen to be a FUBO subscriber HERE. The game will also be broadcast over the radio waves at KBOI 670 AM where you can listen to Bob Behler and Pete Cavender call the action. Not much more to say about this one...it’s go time. So, keep that OBNUG tab open and discuss the goings-on with your pals here and keep another open to Twitter, where we’re eager to try out some of our new custom-made reaction gifs. We’ll be along after the contest to discuss what we just saw.