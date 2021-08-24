Cancel
Mellette County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Tripp by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 19:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central South Dakota. Target Area: Mellette; Tripp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tripp and northeastern Mellette Counties through 915 PM CDT At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Earling Hills, or 17 miles south of Presho, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Tripp and eastern Mellette Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

