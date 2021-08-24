Cancel
Carbon County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Northeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 932 PM EDT, flooding continued across northern Carbon and Monroe Counties. As much as 3 to 6 inches of rain fell in the area. Lingering flooding will continue into this evening. * For Tunkhannock Creek at Long Pond: At 8:30pm the stage was 4.51 feet. Flood Stage is 5 feet. For Tobyhanna Creek at Blakeslee: At 8:15pm the stage was 10.37 feet. Flood Stage is 10 feet.

#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Extreme Weather
