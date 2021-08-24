Cancel
Kauai County, HI

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai East, Kauai South by NWS

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 15:33:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai East; Kauai South HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF OAHU AND KAUAI HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf rising 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

