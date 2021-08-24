High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai East, Kauai South by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 15:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-02 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Report any flooding to local law enforcement and the NWS Flagstaff when you can do so safely. Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 353 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has ended across the area with light rain continuing at this time. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Flagstaff, Doney Park and Little Elden Spring Horse Camp. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers San Francisco Wash and Walnut Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.