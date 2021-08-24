High Surf Advisory issued for East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Olomana by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 15:33:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: East Honolulu; Koolau Windward; Olomana HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF OAHU AND KAUAI HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf heights 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...East facing shores of Oahu. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.alerts.weather.gov
