Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. One of the key takeaways from Fortune's 2021 Global 500 ranking, released last month, is that this year, for a second year in a row, the list was "more Chinese than American." Mainland China (including Hong Kong) accounted for 135 companies on the 2021 list, eclipsing the U.S., which had 122. That widened the gap over last year, when mainland China had 124 firms, edging out the U.S. with 121.