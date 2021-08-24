It took a village: Groundbreaking ceremony for Montevideo Veteran's Home project held
On Monday morning a crowd gathered at the site of the future Montevideo Veteran’s Home for a long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony. After years of effort by area Veterans and various committees, the day was cause for celebration that the project is now moving forward with construction beginning this fall. Among those present were U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, State Senator Andrew Lang, State Representative Tim Miller, MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, MDVA Deputy Commissioner Douglas Hughes, Montevideo Veterans Committee Chair Marv Garbe, Montevideo Veteran Mike Diggins, and Jim Williams.www.montenews.com
