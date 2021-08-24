Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montevideo, MN

It took a village: Groundbreaking ceremony for Montevideo Veteran's Home project held

montenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday morning a crowd gathered at the site of the future Montevideo Veteran’s Home for a long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony. After years of effort by area Veterans and various committees, the day was cause for celebration that the project is now moving forward with construction beginning this fall. Among those present were U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, State Senator Andrew Lang, State Representative Tim Miller, MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, MDVA Deputy Commissioner Douglas Hughes, Montevideo Veterans Committee Chair Marv Garbe, Montevideo Veteran Mike Diggins, and Jim Williams.

www.montenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Montevideo, MN
Government
City
Granite Falls, MN
City
Montevideo, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Anderson
Person
Andrew Lang
Person
Amy Klobuchar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#State#Mdva#Congress#Veterans Home#Legislators#Big Stone#Lac Qui Parle#Korean#Eda#The Montevideo Veteran#The American Legion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives hit Manchin after he tells colleagues to 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

(D-W.Va.) faced swift criticism from progressives after he urged Democrats to “hit the pause button” on a $3.5 trillion spending package that would advance key parts of. Manchin on Wednesday called on his colleagues to hold off on “rushing to spend trillions on new government programs” as the party drafts the forthcoming package, citing concerns about what he referred to as “runaway inflation,” the coronavirus delta variant and the recent withdrawal of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy