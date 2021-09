Ring is getting rid of its Ring - Always Home desktop app. The app dies on October 15, 2021. Ring is going the PWA route to offset the loss. Are you a fan of the Ring - Always Home desktop app? Do you enjoy its functionalities and utility? Well, bad news: That app is getting discontinued on October 15, 2021, and not in a soft capacity that will still allow you to use it. No, it's getting completely wiped out. When October 15 rolls around, all users will be logged out of the app forever, never to see it again.