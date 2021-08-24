Bryson DeChambeau to tee it up in long drive world championship
Bryson DeChambeau will compete in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship next month in Mesquite, Nev, he announced Monday on his Instagram account. "I want to show the world how incredibly talented and hard working these athletes are," DeChambeau wrote. "I've been working hard to get my game up to their speeds so I have a chance but will still continue to play my best golf with my regular day job."www.lasvegasherald.com
