Madison County Schools detail plan for “excluding” COVID-19 positive students
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County school system announced a plan Monday for “excluding” students from in-person learning if they test positive for or come into close contact with COVID-19. Beginning Tuesday, August 24, the school system will adhere to additional guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding sending home students who come into close contact with the virus.whnt.com
