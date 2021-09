At least three babies have been born in the middle of the United States' evacuation operation in Afghanistan, a top U.S. military official said during a press briefing Monday. Gen. Steve Lyons, the commander of the U.S. transportation command, said his data shows there were a total of three babies who have been born as the U.S. military continues to transport more and more Afghans out of the Taliban-governed country. One of the babies was born on a U.S evacuation flight to Doha, Qatar, as it touched down at Ramstein Air Base in Germany over the weekend.