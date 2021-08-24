Spike Lee Says He Still Has 'Questions' About What Happened on 9/11

“I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of NYC Epicenters: 9/11 → 2021½ I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT,” Lee said in a statement that was posted today to HBO's platform that gives the media early access to its show. Lee has come under fire for telling The New York Times "I got questions" about 9/11 while promoting the debunked melting steel theory. Slate editor Jeremy Stahl criticized HBO for allowing Lee to devote 30 minutes of the documentary to "relitigating arguments that have been debunked a thousand times" and giving a mainstream platform to one 9/11 truther with links to numerous other conspiracy theories and anti-Semitism.