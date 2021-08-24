Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Spike Lee Says He Still Has 'Questions' About What Happened on 9/11

By Ethan Shanfeld
Laredo Morning Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpike Lee said he still has “questions” about exactly what happened on 9/11. The New York director — whose new docuseries “NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½” explores New York City’s darkest day and provides access to those involved — said in a new interview with The New York Times that “people [are] going to make up their own mind” about the 2001 terrorist attack and that he thinks people should “decide for themselves.”

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
John Turturro
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#The New York Times#Congress#Hbo#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Brooklyn, NYnny360.com

Spike Lee film focuses on 9/11

Spike Lee’s look at how his hometown has recovered in the 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks premieres this weekend. The Brooklyn director’s four-part documentary, “NYC Epicenters 9/11 20211/2,” which chronicles city life starting with the fall of the Twin Towers and wrapping with the COVID-19 pandemic, is showing on HBO and HBO Max beginning Sunday.
Movieswfav951.com

Spike Lee Airs 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

Spike Lee is on the press trail promoting his HBO series New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021 1/2. He tells the New York Times that he doesn’t buy into “official explanations” of the terrorist attacks on NYC on 9/11. His docuseries interviews Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Chuck Schumer,...
MoviesFox News

Filmmaker Spike Lee shares 9/11 conspiracy theories while discussing new movie

Filmmaker and Democrat ally Spike Lee shared his belief in 9/11 conspiracies in an interview for his latest project. On Monday, Lee spoke with New York Times writer Reggie Ugwu to discuss his new eight-hour documentary series "New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021½." The four-part installment, which first premiered on HBO on Sunday, focused primarily on New Yorkers and their reactions to both the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the September 11 World Trade Center attacks.
Moviesaudacy.com

'I got questions': New Spike Lee doc gives credence to 9/11 conspiracists

Director Spike Lee has “questions” about how and why the Twin Towers fell on 9/11 — and his new documentary series includes interviews with several conspiracy theorists, according to a report. In an interview with the New York Times about his new documentary, “New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021½,” a reporter asked...
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Spike Lee to Re-Edit Episode of HBO Docuseries Featuring 9/11 Conspiracy Theorists

Spike Lee is re-editing the final episode of his HBO docuseries, which originally included interviews with 9/11 conspiracy theorists. “Im Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½,” Lee said in a Wednesday statement. “I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgment Until You See The FINAL CUT.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Spike Lee’s 9/11 Docuseries Debuts, Sparks Questions About Government Involvement in the Tragic Attack

Famed movie director Spike Lee has just released a controversial new project for premium channel HBO titled NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½. The four-part docuseries aired its first episode this past weekend on August 22, with the remainder of the series airing every Sunday after the initial episode until the actual anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on Sunday, September 11.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee, New Yorkers Remember COVID, 9/11 Tragedies During Screening of ‘NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2’

Spike Lee made a brief appearance ahead of a two-hour screening for his upcoming HBO’s NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2, an eight-episode documentary series looking at two major New York City events — the ongoing pandemic and the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks — from the experiences of New Yorkers who were on the frontlines. Hosted by non-profit Rooftop Films, the screening of the first and sixth episode was part of a busy lineup for NYC Homecoming Week, a collection of around 100 entertainment and community events around the five boroughs celebrating the city’s lifting of COVID restrictions. Wednesday night’s...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Spike Lee says he's re-editing his 9/11 documentary following criticism that he's giving 9/11 truthers a big platform

“I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of NYC Epicenters: 9/11 → 2021½ I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT,” Lee said in a statement that was posted today to HBO's platform that gives the media early access to its show. Lee has come under fire for telling The New York Times "I got questions" about 9/11 while promoting the debunked melting steel theory. Slate editor Jeremy Stahl criticized HBO for allowing Lee to devote 30 minutes of the documentary to "relitigating arguments that have been debunked a thousand times" and giving a mainstream platform to one 9/11 truther with links to numerous other conspiracy theories and anti-Semitism.
EntertainmentPosted by
IndieWire

How We Got Here in the Spike Lee 9/11 Truther Controversy: A Timeline

Director Spike Lee is coming under fire after TV critics revealed that part of his upcoming documentary on 9/11, titled “NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½” and airing on HBO, would include lengthy segments on 9/11 conspiracy theories — so much airtime that it seemed an endorsement of the theories. He has now announced that he’s reediting the final episode of the show, airing on September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the attacks, though he gave no specifics about what exactly he will edit or whether it’s even in response to the controversy. Requests to Lee for comment went unanswered at press...
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Spike Lee Reworking Episode of 'NYC Epicenters' After 9/11 Conspiracy Theory Criticism

Spike Lee is “back in the editing room” and working on the final chapter of his new docuseries, NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½. The announcement comes after reports that the final episode of the four-part docuseries features interviews with members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, including its founder Richard Gage. NYC Epicenters premiered on August 22nd, although the final episode isn’t slated to air until around the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee Defends Inclusion of 9/11 Conspiracies in New Doc Series, Suggests Congressional Hearing

Spike Lee says he still has questions around the nature of the Sept. 11 attacks, which is why he included the voices of several members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. “I still don’t … I mean, I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11,” Lee told The New York Times about why he decided to include those perspectives in NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½, his new eight-episode HBO documentary series looking at 9/11 and the pandemic in New York City. Lee went on...
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Spike Lee Removes 9/11 Conspiracy Theories From HBO Docuseries After Outcry

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Spike Lee has re-edited a portion of his docuseries NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½. The credit comes after Lee started to receive a decent amount of hate online following a New York Times interview. Initially, the docuseries included 9/11 conspiracy theories about explosions. Reports claim that...
Moviesfoxwilmington.com

Spike Lee Criticized for Including 9/11 Conspiracies in Documentary

Director Spike Lee is under fire for including 9/11 conspiracy theories in his new HBO documentary series about the Sept. 11 attacks. In the series, Lee reportedly appears to agree with members of a controversial organization called “Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth,” who believe in the debunked theory that the Twin Towers were brought down by a controlled explosion, rather than the hijacked planes. Lee told The New York Times he still has “questions” about what really happened on Sept. 11.
TV & VideosAOL Corp

Spike Lee Cuts 9/11 Truther Theories From HBO Docuseries Following Controversy

Director Spike Lee has edited out the 9/11 truther elements of his HBO docuseries titled “NYC Epicenters: 9/11-2012 1/2,” HBO has confirmed to Variety. The new runtime for the fourth and final episode of the docuseries, slated to air Sept. 11, will be around 30 minutes shorter, and “all the exchange and theories about how the towers collapsed” have been removed, according to an HBO spokesperson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy