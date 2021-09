Okay, perhaps they aren't jerks. But seriously, who steals from Bill Steffen?!?. The WOOD-TV8 Meteorologist took to Facebook Monday night to ask for the public's help finding his 2015 Ford Explorer (caribou in color - so, brown), after he says it was stolen from the parking lot of the Craig's Cruisers at 54th St. and Clyde Park Ave. between 4 p.m and 5 p.m. on Monday, August 30,