OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the sentencing of Quality Care Pharmacy owner Divina Catalasan for defrauding the Medi-Cal and Medicare programs. An audit by the California Department of Justice (DOJ) found that the amount of drugs the owner of the Santa Ana-based pharmacy claimed to have purchased and billed the programs for was not supported by her actual inventory, and that her fraudulent over-billing totaled more than $1.8 million. Catalasan pleaded guilty on May 14, 2021, to three felony counts of fraudulent healthcare claims and grand theft, with a sentencing enhancement for aggravated white-collar crime. She was sentenced today in Orange County Superior Court to three years in state prison.