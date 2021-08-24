‘I feel like it's a bit of a double standard’: Faculty exempt from mask wearing while teaching
Students are divided in their feelings about an exemption to Miami University’s indoor mask mandate allowing professors to take off their face coverings while instructing. In an email sent only to faculty on Monday, Aug. 16, Provost Jason Osborne said that mask wearing while teaching was optional for professors as long as they maintained a social distance from their students and all students wore masks.www.miamistudent.net
