Legend has it that it takes 10,000 hours to be an expert in something. While I haven't logged my hours, I think it's safe to say that I'm a low-key candle expert. I don't use candles as an occasional way to set the mood or up my home's cozy factor; they're part of my daily routine. Every day, I light a candle while I'm making a fresh pot of coffee or loading the dishwasher — and it never fails to start my day off on the right note. (Not to brag or anything, but I was a guest on a candle podcast and often review a few of my faves on Instagram Stories. *Hair flip*)