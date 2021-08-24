Cancel
What Pfizer's COVID vaccine approval means

By Newsy Staff
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been 97 days since Pfizer started submitting data for their full approval application. Part of that time for the FDA includes inspecting the vaccine manufacturing facilities and clinical trial sites, even monitoring individual patients and going through data of tens of thousands of patients and, given enough time, to also follow them for safety.

