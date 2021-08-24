Cancel
Top seeds Kasatkina, Kontaveit advance in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Top seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia and second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia won their first round matches at Tennis in the Land. Kasatkina defeated Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-3, 6-3 in the opening match of the day, while Kontaveit rallied for a 1-6, 6-0, 6-0 victory over Lauren Davis in the evening session on the stadium court at Jacobs Pavilion. Also advancing was the youngest player in the top 400, 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic, who beat Tara Moore of Great Britain 6-4, 7-5.

