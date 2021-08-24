Top seeds Kasatkina, Kontaveit advance in Cleveland

World number one Ashleigh Barty was happy to be back at the US Open and in front of the fans again after she booked her spot in the second round with a 6-1 7-6 (7) victory over Vera Zvonareva.The Australian had missed the tournament at Flushing Meadows and the majority of other events in 2020 due to travel concerns over the coronavirus pandemic but has enjoyed a triumphant return to the tour this year.Barty clinched Wimbledon success in July and got her hard-court season under way with victory at the Cincinnati Masters earlier in August before 11 aces and 31 winners saw her begin this...