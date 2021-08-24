Cancel
Bradenton, FL

Bradenton resident serving on nuclear aircraft carrier

By Don Brennan
snntv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Va. - A Bradenton, Florida, native is serving aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Airman Zyaria Simpson, a 2018 Southeast High School graduate, joined the Navy three years ago. “I was looking for another path in life...

www.snntv.com

