Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley Electric Makes $2K Back-To-School Donation To Teachers, Members

By The Berkeley Observer
Posted by 
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rYJn_0baoQ5EY00
Image by Gloria Kaye from Pixabay

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley Electric Cooperative helped start off the new school year by donating $2,000 to local members and teachers through a series of social media promotions to assist with back to school
expenses.

The cooperative first held a random drawing to select ten lucky members on Facebook to receive $100 bill credits. The members had to “like” the contest post and fill out a short form to qualify.

“We know that going back to school is an exciting time, but it can also be an expensive one,” said Johanna Cooper, public relations specialist. “By providing a bill credit, we hoped to free up some money for our members so they would have more towards purchasing the items their kids need for school.”

Berkeley Electric also sponsored another Facebook promotion for members to nominate local teachers with Amazon supply lists for their classrooms. The ten winning teachers each received $100 towards clearing their
wish list.

The cooperative is publishing all of the wish list s received through the contest on its website and encouraging its members to help donate to as many of them as possible.

“Teachers are the heart of the classroom and they have faced unique challenges over the last year,” said Cooper. “We wanted to recognize the important role they play by supporting their efforts to provide our students with much needed classroom supplies.”

The winning teachers were Breanna Saturday and Taylor Matthews, Foxbank Elementary; Breanna Hammond, Berkeley Middle Brittany Kirkpatrick, Whitesville Elementary; Karen Butch, Mevers School of Excellence; Kimberly Richbourg, Stratford High; Lauren Rice, Westview/Goose Creek Elementary; Lindsy Brunhouse, Cane Bay High; McKenzie Ward, Bonner Elementary; and Michelle Norwood, Sangaree Middle.

The lucky members who received a $100 bill credit included: Sharon June, Bonneau; Melody Brown, Pineville;
Lesa Elder, Ladson; Billy Leeson, Summerville; Skylar Crandall and Brynn Blake, Moncks Corner; Sarah
Chadwick, Lucinda Corbett, Lauren Alexander and Kimberly Skipper, Goose Creek.

If you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider liking us on: Facebook , subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Twitter and Instagram . Feel free to also join our Facebook groups: Berkeley County, SC Residents: What’s On Your Mind? , Berkeley County Real Estate: Lots & Homes for Sale/Rent and Berkeley County, SC Jobs: Find a Job or Post a Job .

Psst!!! Got something to say and want to reach your neighbors? Not everyone is on social media. Check out our neighbor forum today and start a conversation. It’s easy! No registration/logging in is required to post. We’ll even amplify your forum post on Facebook to reach more people, too. [CLICK HERE TO START THE CONVO]

The post Berkeley Electric Makes $2K Back-To-School Donation To Teachers, Members appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

Comments / 0

The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

463
Followers
91
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley County, SC
Society
City
Ladson, SC
City
Pineville, SC
City
Summerville, SC
City
Bonneau, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Berkeley Electric Makes#Foxbank Elementary#Stratford High#Sangaree Middle#Twitter#Post A Job
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County EMS Canine Assistance Support Team Visits Moncks Corner Medical Center

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. - Berkeley County EMS and its new Canine Assistance Support Team (CAST) — the first of its kind for an EMS agency in the Lowcountry — visited staff at Moncks Corner Medical Center on Wednesday. The post Berkeley County EMS Canine Assistance Support Team Visits Moncks Corner Medical Center appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County School District Expands Adult Education Offerings

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – As the Lowcountry continues to experience growth, Berkeley County School District’s adult education program grows with it. To meet the needs of the local workforce, BCSD is now offering adult education classes five days a week (previously three). In addition, the program is now offering night classes on four nights each week (previously two). Classes are […] The post Berkeley County School District Expands Adult Education Offerings appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Sign Up For A Berkeley County Library Card For A Chance To Win A Prize

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – This September, Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, teachers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning. Prize drawings will be for children, teens and adults.  Throughout the month, […] The post Sign Up For A Berkeley County Library Card For A Chance To Win A Prize appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Moncks Corner, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Moncks Corner Honors The 13 Service Members Killed In Kabul Airport Attack

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The country continues to mourn the loss of the 13 service members killed during a suicide bombing attack at the airport in Kabul Afghanistan on Thursday, Aug. 26. To honor the 11 Marines, one U.S. Navy sailor and U.S. Army soldier, Moncks Corner has lined both sides of Main Street with 13 American flags. “God Bless […] The post Moncks Corner Honors The 13 Service Members Killed In Kabul Airport Attack appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Saint Stephen, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

St. Stephen Shooting Victim Identified By Coroner, 1 Person Arrested

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Monday night’s fatal shooting in St. Stephen. According to Coroner George Oliver, he is 37-year-old Sherwood Johnson. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on 103 Gourdin Street. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, Oliver said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. The Berkeley […] The post St. Stephen Shooting Victim Identified By Coroner, 1 Person Arrested appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Face Masks To Be Required On Berkeley County School Buses

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – If your child rides the school bus in Berkeley County, they’ll be required to mask up. On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) issued the memorandum, “Face Coverings on School Buses.” The SCDE plans to once again enforce the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order requiring the use of face coverings by […] The post Face Masks To Be Required On Berkeley County School Buses appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy