Berkeley Electric Makes $2K Back-To-School Donation To Teachers, Members

Image by Gloria Kaye from Pixabay

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley Electric Cooperative helped start off the new school year by donating $2,000 to local members and teachers through a series of social media promotions to assist with back to school

expenses.

The cooperative first held a random drawing to select ten lucky members on Facebook to receive $100 bill credits. The members had to “like” the contest post and fill out a short form to qualify.



“We know that going back to school is an exciting time, but it can also be an expensive one,” said Johanna Cooper, public relations specialist. “By providing a bill credit, we hoped to free up some money for our members so they would have more towards purchasing the items their kids need for school.”

Berkeley Electric also sponsored another Facebook promotion for members to nominate local teachers with Amazon supply lists for their classrooms. The ten winning teachers each received $100 towards clearing their

wish list.

The cooperative is publishing all of the wish list s received through the contest on its website and encouraging its members to help donate to as many of them as possible.

“Teachers are the heart of the classroom and they have faced unique challenges over the last year,” said Cooper. “We wanted to recognize the important role they play by supporting their efforts to provide our students with much needed classroom supplies.”

The winning teachers were Breanna Saturday and Taylor Matthews, Foxbank Elementary; Breanna Hammond, Berkeley Middle Brittany Kirkpatrick, Whitesville Elementary; Karen Butch, Mevers School of Excellence; Kimberly Richbourg, Stratford High; Lauren Rice, Westview/Goose Creek Elementary; Lindsy Brunhouse, Cane Bay High; McKenzie Ward, Bonner Elementary; and Michelle Norwood, Sangaree Middle.

The lucky members who received a $100 bill credit included: Sharon June, Bonneau; Melody Brown, Pineville;

Lesa Elder, Ladson; Billy Leeson, Summerville; Skylar Crandall and Brynn Blake, Moncks Corner; Sarah

Chadwick, Lucinda Corbett, Lauren Alexander and Kimberly Skipper, Goose Creek.



If you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider liking us on: Facebook , subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Twitter and Instagram . Feel free to also join our Facebook groups: Berkeley County, SC Residents: What’s On Your Mind? , Berkeley County Real Estate: Lots & Homes for Sale/Rent and Berkeley County, SC Jobs: Find a Job or Post a Job .

Psst!!! Got something to say and want to reach your neighbors? Not everyone is on social media. Check out our neighbor forum today and start a conversation. It’s easy! No registration/logging in is required to post. We’ll even amplify your forum post on Facebook to reach more people, too. [CLICK HERE TO START THE CONVO]

The post Berkeley Electric Makes $2K Back-To-School Donation To Teachers, Members appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .