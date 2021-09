One of the biggest recruits in the history of UNC football is staying home. Class of 2022 defensive lineman Travis Shaw, ranked as a five-star recruit by 247 Sports, the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 3 player in the country, committed to head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on Saturday. The star for Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., had been considering Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina A&T in addition to UNC.