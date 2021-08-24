Cancel
From Twilight to High School Musical, This TikToker's Parody Videos Are Freaking Hilarious

Cover picture for the articleTo anyone who's ever tried to re-create a Disney Channel music video in their bedroom or felt like the odd one out at a friend's birthday party as a kid, you're definitely not alone. In what has quickly become a virtual scrapbook of many people's childhoods, Yasmine Sahid's TikTok account is packed with parody videos poking fun at movies, characters, songs, and even whole moods from the 2000s.

