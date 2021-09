Kyle Schwarber has been as good as advertised for the Red Sox. Just under a month removed from the Trade Deadline and Red Sox Nation is still giving Chaim Bloom plenty of grief over his activity, or lack thereof. While Boston’s CBO didn’t pillage the farm system for a flashy big name, he did bring in a power-hitting lefty who has been more than everything he was advertised to be. Since coming to Fenway Park, Kyle Schwarber has been an absolute machine, and yet, last night was his first homer with his new club.