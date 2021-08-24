Cancel
Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 21:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River At White Springs affecting Hamilton, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs affecting Hamilton and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River At White Springs. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 76.5 feet. * Flood stage is 74.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 73.0 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 70.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the boat ramp at US 41 in Hamilton County. * Impact...At 72.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank at the park at US 41 in Hamilton County. All public boat ramps between White Springs and Suwannee Springs are subject to closure. * Impact...At 74.0 feet, The parking lot to the Blue Sink launch floods in Suwannee County. The area is not accessible above this level. Flooding expands into the park at US 41 in Hamilton County. * Impact...At 75.0 feet, Access to White Springs Swim House is impassible. * Impact...At 77.0 feet, Homes on NW Null Road in Columbia County become isolated at this level. Homes not elevated begin to flood at this level.

alerts.weather.gov

