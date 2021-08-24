Cancel
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 11:29:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 13:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Saipan; Tinian The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Tinian and Saipan * Until 1245 PM ChST. * At 1047 AM ChST, satellite estimates indicate heavy rain in over Tinian and Saipan that will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding. Up to one inch of rain has likely fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dandan, China Town, Tanapag, As Mahetog, Koblerville, San Jose (Tinian Municipality), Chalan Kanoa I, San Antonio, Chalan Kanoa II, Chalan Kanoa III, Chalan Kanoa IV, Gualo Rai, Afetnas, Chalan Piao, Fananganan, Chalan Laulau, Chalan Kiya, San Jose (Oleai), As Lito and I Liyang. Additional rainfall of 1/2 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will make minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

#Saipan#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Target Area
