Flood Advisory issued for Mellette by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mellette THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MELLETTE COUNTY At 831 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Areas north of White River and either side of Highway 83 are the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Kaiser Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Pine Creek, White River and Little White River.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0