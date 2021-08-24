Cancel
Gilchrist County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 20.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 19.8 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Boat ramps begin to flood along the Santa Fe River from the confluence with the Suwannee River upstream to River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The campgrounds at Sandy Point in Suwannee County begin to flood. Water floods the parking area on the east side of Sandy Point. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank and boat ramp at Ellie Ray`s Resort at the end of NW 110th Street in Gilchrist County.

alerts.weather.gov

Fort White, FL
Suwannee, FL
Gilchrist County, FL
Santa Fe, FL
Suwannee County, FL
#Three Rivers#Estates#Extreme Weather#Suwannee Counties#The Santa Fe River
