Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs affecting Hamilton and Suwannee Counties. Suwannee River At White Springs affecting Hamilton, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 61.6 feet. * Flood stage is 60.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall to 61.0 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise again to 61.1 feet early Thursday morning. It will fall to 60.8 feet and then begin rising Friday morning. It will then rise again to 60.9 feet Friday evening. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, Water comes over the bank at Suwannee Springs Park and begins to flood low lying areas of the park in Suwannee County. In Hamilton County, portions of SW 79th Terrace begin to flood. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, In Suwannee County, the entrance to the Suwannee Springs Park floods. Deese-Howard boat ramp is inacessible. * Impact...At 63.0 feet, In Hamilton County, much of SW 79th Terrace is flooded at this level. Access to homes in the area is restricted.