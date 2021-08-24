Cancel
Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 11:29:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 13:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 130 PM ChST. * At 1129 AM ChST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1/2 and 1 inch of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Barrigada and Andersen AFB. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

