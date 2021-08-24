Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SULLIVAN AND EAST CENTRAL PIKE COUNTIES At 101 AM EDT, Rainfall continues to diminish across the area, but runoff will continue to contribute to flash flooding, mainly in smaller creeks and streams. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monticello, Liberty, Matamoras, Fallsburg, Bethel, Damascus, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Callicoon, Cochecton, Wurtsboro, Woodridge, Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville, Maplewood, Mongaup Valley, Harris, Smallwood, Swan Lake and Hurleyville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED